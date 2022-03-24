CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – West Texas A&M officials said that the latest farcical performance by West Texas A&M Opera will be a Stage Soap Opera Parody “Gallantry”.

The show will run at 7:30 p.m March 31-April 2 in the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex, according to reports from WT. Tickets are $10 for guests or free for WT students, faculty, and staff with a Buff Gold Card.

WT said the show will include a one-act opera by Douglas Moore, which is a parody of soap operas complete with cliffhangers, commercial interruptions, and rotating casts in public performances that will also perform in outreach shows in surrounding areas.

WT also said that Billy Boy Wax Girls will be played in all performances by:

Faith Harriason, a senior music eduaction major from Hereford

Erind Hinds, a sophomore vocal performance and music education double major from Amarillo

Abigail Hite, a junior music major from Carlisle, PA.

“It’s fun for all of the performers,” said Sarah Beckham Turner, assistant professor in WT’s School of Music. “It’s totally different than anything else we’ve staged—lots of jazzy elements, very American music.”

WT said that the show will also include outreach performances at the end of March, including: