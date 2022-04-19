CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University recently announced that scholarships are available for undergraduate students who are graduating in May who want to enter graduate school.

According to a news release from the university, a one-time scholarship of $1,000 is available for students graduating in May with a cumulative undergraduate GPA of 3.0 or higher and who want to pursue graduate school courses at West Texas A&M. Scholarships will be awarded to students in either the Summer 1 or Summer 2 semesters for a minimum of three graduate credit hours.

“This summer scholarship gives WT the opportunity to make graduate school even more affordable for students while recognizing the accomplishments of the graduating class of spring 2022,” Angela Spaulding, the university’s vice president for research and compliance and dean of the Graduate School, said in the release.

The scholarships will be awarded based on the availability of funds, the release said. Applicants are required to complete the general scholarship application on the university’s website. According to the release, the priority deadline for individuals applying to the university’s graduate school is May 1.