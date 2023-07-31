CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University recently released information on its 14th year of The Arts at WT: A Subscription Series which provides access to performances and events throughout the 2023-24 academic year.

Officials with WT noted that the subscription “offers special access to the best that WT’s Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities has to offer.”

The membership is $300 for two people and offers admission for two individuals at six concerts, screenings, dance recitals, lecturers, and art exhibitions. In addition, private receptions, cocktail buffets and more will be included in the deal. Individual memberships are available for $150.

“The Arts at WT is a wonderful way to showcase the amazing talent that our students have and also provide great opportunities to help students in the arts,” said Dr. Jessica Mallard, dean. “With the great food and fun cocktails for six events, it is a great bargain, and each one is an exciting event that you can attend with friends.”

The subscription, according to Mallard in a news release, also provides fund for four endowed scholarships, special events along with equipment and supplies.

Subscribers will receive admission for two at the following season events:

Sept. 28 — Opera Cowgirls : A dinner-theater experience that will feature music from a nationally touring ensemble and WT’s Sarah beckham-Turner, assistant professor of music;

: A dinner-theater experience that will feature music from a nationally touring ensemble and WT’s Sarah beckham-Turner, assistant professor of music; Oct. 26 — Live Cinema : The event will feature a cocktail buffet and a screening of the Buster Keaton silent film “The General” with a soundtrack by Dr. B.J. Brooks, professor of music theory and composition performed by the WT Symphony Orchestra;

: The event will feature a cocktail buffet and a screening of the Buster Keaton silent film “The General” with a soundtrack by Dr. B.J. Brooks, professor of music theory and composition performed by the WT Symphony Orchestra; Dec. 3 — Christmas Concert : A holiday buffet in Legacy Hall in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center;

: A holiday buffet in Legacy Hall in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center; Feb. 15 — Journey of a Lifetime : A screening of WT’s students trip to Cape Town, South Africa with WT Study Abroad;

: A screening of WT’s students trip to Cape Town, South Africa with WT Study Abroad; March 7 — Dances from the Heart : WT Dance will showcase their artistry in a performance that is followed by a cocktail buffet; and

: WT Dance will showcase their artistry in a performance that is followed by a cocktail buffet; and April 25 — Art from the Old School: WT art alumni will present their art in an art-walk format at the Mary Moody Northen Hall. Attendees can make their own art at stations which will include a cocktail buffet.

Visit The Arts at WT or call 806-651-2777 for more information or to purchase a membership.