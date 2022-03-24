CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University recently released information regarding the upcoming set of performances by the university’s dance program.

According to a news release from the university, the “Portraits of Dance” showcase is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. March 31 through April 2, and 2:30 p.m. April 3, in the Happy State Bank Studio Theatre inside the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex on the university’s Canyon campus.

The release said that 22 dancers from the program will perform six works choreographed by guest artist Kay Andersen, a retired professor of dance at Southern Utah University as well as various university faculty members. The styles of dance in the program include jazz, contemporary and musical theater.

“‘Portraits of Dance’ reflects on and celebrates the vitality of live performance,” Crystal D. Bertrand, the university’s director of dance, said in the release. “This concert will feature a collection of diverse dance works that will inspire our audiences. We are proud of the performers’ supremely physical work and how they embody a dynamic spirit uniting as one.”

Tickets for the event are $12 for adults, $8 for seniors and non-West Texas A&M students. The performance is free for West Texas A&M students, faculty, and staff with a Buff Gold Card, the release said.