West Texas A&M horse judging teams collect accolades at various championship events

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Students involved with West Texas A&M University’s horse judging teams received numerous accolades as the team recently closed out its season.

According to a news release, one team from West Texas A&M University was named champion at the National Reining Championship earlier this month in Oklahoma City, while its second team ranked sixth. At the American Quarter Horse Association’s World Championship, the university’s teams ranked third and sixth overall.

In both instances, West Texas A&M’s teams outranked teams from universities like Texas A&M University, the University of Arkansas and Oklahoma State University, the release stated.

“This completes a pretty spectacular year for our horse judging teams,” John Pipkin, the university’s regents professor of agriculture and director of the university’s Equine Industry Program, said in the release. “They showed remarkable growth over the season, and this positions our teams as competitors to be reckoned with in years to come.”