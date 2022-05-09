CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from West Texas A&M University announced Monday that more than 100 of the university’s business students were recently inducted into honor societies or received outstanding student awards.

According to a news release from the university, students from the university’s Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business were honored at a ceremony in late April, as well as community members and businesses.

“As a dean, I recognize and appreciate two major attributes of our University and our College,” Amjad Abdullat, the dean of the university’s college of business and professor of computer information systems, said in the release. “First, the commitment and dedication of everyone at WT to our student success. And second, enthusiastic support from all levels of the community for our beloved College and University. This is a special event as it is our tradition to recognize both our students and members of our community for their exceptional accomplishments.”

Some of the awards students, as well as businesses and community members, received include:

Bailey Brown, a senior management major from Blair, Nebraska, was named the outstanding undergraduate student.

Ashley Pickerill, an MBA student from Amarillo, was named the outstanding graduate student.

Stanley Schaeffer was given the Ambassador Award in recognition of his “notable societal impact, extensive public service and lifetime achievements that exemplify character, leadership and high integrity.”

Amarillo National Bank was named Employer of the Year for giving internship and employment opportunities for students.

For a full list of students and others honored by the university, visit West Texas A&M University’s website.