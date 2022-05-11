AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University honored 35 graduating student nurses and one longtime nurse in WT’s Department of Nursing’s annual pinning ceremony on May 6.

The ceremony recognized Mary Wendler, wife of WT President Walter V. Wendler, who served as a nurse for many years.

“I am honored by this thoughtful recognition,” said Wendler. “It reminded me of my own pinnings and how excited we all were upon the completion of our nursing courses.

The pinning ceremony is an opportunity for nursing students to be recognized for their clinical and classwork.

“By presenting these pins, professional nurses warmly welcome graduates into the profession of nursing, and WT alumni welcome these graduates into the ever-growing family of WT nursing graduates,” said Dr. Holly Jeffreys, head of the WT Department of Nursing.

West Texas A&M University said meeting regional needs, such as quality nursing, is a key component of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.