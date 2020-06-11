West Texas A&M hires Disaster Recovery Business Consultant

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Small businesses now have another resource to help with cares act funding and how to plan ahead during COVID-19.
West Texas A&M now has a “Disaster Recovery Business Consultant” in Adelle Daniels. She can help with cash flow, planning, PPP, and loan assistance. Daniels has 15 years of experience in owning a small business.
Daniels said, “I am excited to transfer the experiences I gained during my 15 years of small business ownership to support and hopefully inspire other folks as they recover and continue to build their business dreams in our community. I am grateful to be part of the America’s SBDC team.”
The Small Business Development Center provides consulting, training, and research in areas of business management and finance.
