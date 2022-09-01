CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The West Texas A&M University Football team invites kids to “Youth Football Night” on Saturday at Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium.

According to a Kids, Incorporated of Amarillo Texas press release, kids are asked to wear their youth football jerseys and to be ready to run with the buffs onto the field after halftime. Officials said each participant will receive a free mini WT football.

The game will be the season opener against Western Colorado on Sept. 3 at 7 p.m.

For more information on “Youth Football Night” visit, here.