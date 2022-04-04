CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced Monday that all tuition and fees have been waived for university faculty and staff who are interested in pursuing a doctoral degree through the Texas A&M University System starting this summer.

According to a news release from the university, faculty and staff, along with other faculty and staff throughout the system, can apply to have “all of their mandatory tuition and fees reimbursed for any course required to complete their degree at any doctoral-granting” university in the system through the system’s Doctoral Education Assistance program. Officials said students can save around $27,000 with the program.

“Earning a doctoral degree is a significant investment of time, energy, and finances, but encouraging employees to reach their fullest potential is one of our most deeply held values,” WT President Walter V. Wendler said in the release. “Retaining the highest level of faculty and staff is a key component of our long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World. By offering this substantial assistance to those employees, we believe that both our current and future staff members and the university as a whole will benefit immensely.”

This comes after the university offered employees, along with eligible immediate family members, a 50% discount on tuition and fees for a first baccalaureate degree, a graduate degree, or a second master’s degree. According to the release, faculty and staff can choose to pursue doctoral degrees in two programs at West Texas A&M, including agriculture and educational leadership.

“Learners of all ages who pursue their doctoral degree do so to gain valuable research skills, to establish themselves as a respected scholar and to make a meaningful contribution to their discipline of choice,” Neil Terry, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at West Texas A&M, said in the release. “Ultimately, WT itself and our students as a whole will reap the benefits of having employees of this caliber on our team.”

For more information, and for eligibility requirements, visit West Texas A&M’s website.