CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced Tuesday that two new professorships were established after a donation to the university.

According to a news release from the university, West Texas A&M established the Bill Piehl Professorship of Education and Social Sciences as well as the Plug Piehl Professorship in Agriculture. This comes after Helen Piehl gave the university $250,000 in honor of her daughters.

Mikyung Shin, an assistant professor of special education, was named to the Bill Piehl Professorship, and Dr. Mallory Vestal, associate professor of agricultural business and economics, was named to the Plug Piehl Professorship.

“We appreciate how the Piehl family continues to support and advance West Texas A&M University. Drs. Vestal and Shin are outstanding faculty members and great choices to steward the student engagement and program advancement intended with establishing these professorships,” Neil Terry, the university’s provost and executive vice president of academic affairs, said in the release.

According to the release, the Bill Piehl Professorship will be given in honor of Puff Niegos, an Amarillo resident who university officials said was “instrumental” in the founding of the university’s Center for Learning Disabilities. The Plug Piehl Professorship will be given, when appropriate, to a female agriculture faculty member.