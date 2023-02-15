CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University officials recently announced the details of its newest school, coming after an Amarillo banking entity gave the university a $3 million gift.

According to a news release from West Texas A&M University, Amarillo National Bank recently gave the university $3 million to help establish the Amarillo National Bank School of Accounting, Economics and Finance. This comes after The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents approved the addition of the new school at West Texas A&M, helping elevate it from a department in the Paul & Virginia Engler College of Business.

“We’re honored to support the One West campaign because this is turning point for the University and future generations will benefit from it,” ANB President William Ware said in the release. “Plus, our partnership with WT is a critical part of our recruiting strategy. In fact, the majority of our Amarillo and Canyon team has graduated from WT so we look for it on a resume.”

The gift also established the Ware University Distinguished Professor, the only university-level faculty endowment at West Texas A&M University. The professor, which has not been named yet and can be filled by an instructor from any discipline across campus, will research the following areas:

Areas of free-market economies that are related to rural family businesses and rural family entrepreneurism;

The role of rural families in the American economy;

How rural family industries support a free-market economy and society.

Officials said the ANB School of Accounting, Economics and Finance is the first school established at West Texas A&M since the School of Music and School of Engineering & Computer Science were formed in 2012.

“As important as the money is, the lending of your family’s name and reputation to WT through your giving is priceless,” WTAMU President Walter Wendler said in the release. “There is no dollar figure that can be attached to that gift. We humbly accept the responsibility that goes along with attaching the Ware family and Amarillo National Bank name to the mission of WT.”

A request for approval of the naming and restructuring has been submitted to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, the release said. A director for the school is expected to be announced soon.