West Texas A&M continues grant program for students

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University are providing more opportunities for students to receive funds provided to the university through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.

According to a news release from the university, students can apply for funds through the WT Cares program. The funds they receive can be used to “address unique needs and financial hardships resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic,” including tuition and fees, medical expenses, technology purchases as well as housing and food insecurity.

Full-time students who are Pell Grant-eligible enrolled in the upcoming spring semester will be eligible to receive grants up to $1,500. Regular full-time students will be eligible to receive grants up to $1,200.

“The WT Cares program allows the student to direct the University to apply their grants to their tuition and fee balances, outstanding book costs, and loans,” Randy Rikel, the university’s vice president for business and finance, said in the release.

According to the release, students with immediate needs for the upcoming semester can apply for the grants now. WT Cares grant funds will be available through March 31. For more information, visit the university’s website.