West Texas A&M closes for the holidays

Howdy everyone! Hopefully you enjoyed the pleasant afternoon temperatures the last few days, despite the winds, because today will be much colder. The latest cold front is moving through this morning and we'll be more chilly for this afternoon than we were around sunrise. The wind cranks back up from the northwest at 20 to 30 mph, with gusts from 40 to 55 mph. The strongest winds will be felt in the eastern Oklahoma Panhandle. Try to stay out of the wind if you can, and be more cautious if you're driving, especially in a high-profile vehicle. Temperatures will reach the 30s and 40s around midday and then cool down as we near sunset, under a partly cloudy sky. This round of cold weather will not bring any snow with it.

Christmas Eve, conditions improve dramatically, with less intense winds and highs around average. Christmas Day looks even better, as we get back to the 60s and Saturday continues that trend.

Cold weather comes around once more early next week.

Stay warm and stay safe folks!

Meteorologist Chris Martin