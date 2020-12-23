West Texas A&M closes for the holidays

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – West Texas A&M University announced that the University will be closed for the holidays.

Beginning from noon today, Dec. 23, until 8 a.m. Jan. 4, the college will be closed.

WT said it hopes for a safe, warm, and wonderful holiday season for all.

