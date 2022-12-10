AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University (WTAMU) began its graduation festivities on Friday with the “Donning of the Stoles” ceremony. WTAMU Continued the celebration today with the fall graduation.

According to a WTAMU press release, 1,087 students earned their undergraduate or graduate degrees during this year’s fall graduation.

WTAMU graduate Jeremie Karngbaye said being able to walk across means a lot to him and the people that supported him.

“It means never giving up, I have my family here to watch me, and my best friends and people who have been along with me on this journey. And they can see that and know no matter where you start in life if you continue to push and pursue that you can achieve great things,” Karngbaye added.

WTAMU graduate, Brandi Huckabee, talked about her college experience as a single mother.

“Homework time, it’s more when he’s taking a bath when he is sleeping so it’s very late night studying, test, writing, it’s a very long night. So, lots of late nights less sleep but it’s all worth it,” Huckabee said.

A few of the other graduates talked about their plans now that they have received their degrees.

“My plans are to get my teaching certification and teach fourth through eighth grade and eventually coach volleyball,” Addy Patterson said.

“I’ll be continuing my master’s degree in the spring. I’m getting my master’s in the science of economics and finance,” Will Fuenning mentioned.

“So, I was interning at Maxor pharmacy, and I got offered a full-time position to be a software engineer. So, I will be pursuing that in the future,” Joe Rodriguez added.

During graduation, students celebrated their accomplishments in many different ways. One student even ended his walk across the stage with a marriage proposal.