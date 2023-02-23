CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The West Texas A&M University Concert Band is set to perform their winter concert at 7:30 p.m. on March 5 in the Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall.

“From beginning to end, this is a fast, exciting, no-holds-barred celebration of life,” said Russ Teweleit, professor of music in the School of Music in the Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities.

The concert will include music from John Barnes Chance’s “Incantation and Dance” along with “Rest” by Frank Ticheli, “Strange Humors” by John Mackey and “Wedding Dance” by Jacque Press, officials added. The band will open the with “Ecstatic Fanfare” adapted from composer Steven Bryant’s “Ecstatic Water,” set to be entirely performed at the band’s May 3 concert.

Officials noted that student Patrick Lucas, a graduate student in music performance from Odessa, and Braden Lefevre, a graduate student in music performance from Canyon, will conduct the Ticheli and Mackey pieces.