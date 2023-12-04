CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The West Texas A&M Athletic Hall of Champions Committee announced that nomination are now being accepted for its 2024 WTAMU Hall of Champions.

Officials detailed that nominees “must have competed or been employed for/by WTAMU for a minimum of one full season and be at least five years removed from their last date of competition and/or employment.”

Nominees will also have been an outstanding athlete, coach, or administrator during their WT career and/or gone on to achieve success in their notable professional careers following their run at WT. However, nominees are not required to have graduated from WT, according to officials.

The Hall of Champions Selection Committee, said officials, are also assigned with selecting a Legacy Award winner each year. The award recognizes those who may not qualify for the Hall of Champions but have made “significant lifetime contributions” toward the success and legacy of WT.

Officials added that the Selection Committee can recommend up to two Legacy Award winners each year who will then be recognized at the Hall of Fame Induction Dinner along with the Hall of Champions. These winners will all be included in a permanent display.

A Hall of Champions nomination form along with supporting material including newspapers, articles, letters of recommendations and more must be included in order for a nominee to be considered, officials noted.