West Texas A&M expands merit scholarship program; benefits more students

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M has expanded a merit scholarship program with more financial assistance to aid more students.

Starting in the fall semester of 2021, new and transfer students at West Texas A&M could have a large portion of their tuition taken care of thanks to the expansion of the merit scholarship program.

“It’s clear that there’s going to be a lot of students the next couple of years that are going to be from the area that are likely going to stay at home and go to WT. So we wanted to make sure that we made it very attractive to some of our best students in our area,” said West Texas A&M Provost & Executive Vice President Dr. Neil Terry.

The renewable scholarship, which previously lasted for two years, now lasts four years. The continuation G.P.A, which was 3.3, is now 3.0.

“In the times we’re facing, families need it now more than ever. So rather than talk about it, we wanted to take action and make something happen to help our students here in west Texas and across the state really,” said West Texas A&M Executive Director of Admissions Jeffrey Baylor.

Baylor says the amount a student can earn is primarily based on their high school class rank, A.C.T. and S.A.T. scores.

“Upon admission, we will look at their new credentials and we will automatically award their scholarship,” said Baylor.

Depending on their credentials, students can earn anywhere from $1,500 to $8,000 a year.

“If you think of the top award and you just look at tuition and fees, a student could pay just under $6,000 for a WT bachelor’s degree. It would be an average $1,500 a year. We realize the cost of attendance for universities has increased over the years and it’s really important for us to continue to support our efforts to keep education affordable for our students,” said Baylor.

Baylor said that while students do not have to apply for the merit scholarship, they are encouraged to apply for additional scholarships by Feb. 1.

