Wesley Community Center cancels Una Gran Cena event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Wesley Community Center announced via a Facebook post Wednesday that its planned Una Gran Cena event, originally scheduled for Sept. 23, has been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.

The post states the decision was made after studying information provided by Anthony Spanel, the city of Amarillo’s environmental health director, as well as conferring with other community members and nonprofit organizations.

“Once again, this being the 70th anniversary of our beloved center, this decision was not taken lightly and was very difficult,” the post read. “However, in the best interest of our community, supporters, clients, and families, AWCC is confident it is the right decision for everyone.”

Officials with the center said it will be returning any contributions for the event upon request. The post states that if individuals have questions, they are asked to call the center at 806-372-7960.