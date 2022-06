AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Wesley Community Center, its “Behind the Scenes” Modeling and Mentoring Program building was broken into over the weekend. Wesley detailed that photos and video showed multiple men stealing items and trashing the rooms.





via Wesley Community Center

Wesley asked the community if they have any information on the men in the pictures to contact 806-372-7960 and a police report will be filed with the Amarillo Police Department.