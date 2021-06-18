Wesley Community Center opening new location on south side

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Wesley Community Center will soon be opening up a new location on the south side of Amarillo.

The Wesley Community Center is looking to offer its services to more people in Amarillo come January.

“We will be doing about 10 programs over there, so the same we do over here. We will offer daycare, licensed daycare after school, a seniors program, teen counseling, teen mentoring, just a ton of programs,” said Jerry Branch, future director of the Wesley South.

Branch said its exciting to expand.

“It’s really big to expand the Wesley brand. We are pretty known in Amarillo for 70 years. It’s exciting. We are getting lots of calls on when are we starting and I keep saying it’s going to be a bit. But we are excited about the whole thing,” said Branch.

The building located at 4801 Austin was the former Kingswood United Methodist Church.

The building is currently being lent to the Amarillo Senior Citizens Association, which will move soon and the Wesley will soon start construction on the kitchen for the daycare.

Branch said nonprofits had a rough year in 2020, but the community has really come out to support them.

“Everyone steps up all the time. Friends of the Wesley. We can’t survive without it,” said Branch.

Another unique aspect of the new Wesley South location that Branch mentioned will be that they will have evening childcare available for those who work late and will remain open until 1 AM.

Branch said in a few week they will have a final vote for rezoning the property from the City of Amarillo.