Wesley Community Center closed today

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Wesley Community Center says it will be closed today due to the weather.

More delays, closings, and weather updates can be found at MyHighPlains.com.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss