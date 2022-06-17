AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Wesley Community Center on social media, officials have asked the community for information on basketball goal repairs before upcoming tournaments and games.

As described by the organization, the long pole that raises and lowers the goal in its basketball court was stripped and its manufacturers said it was a repair they did not cover. Because of that, the center was left searching for resources and information for repairs in an effort to avoid upcoming basketball games being impacted.

via the Wesley Community Center

The Wesley Community Center can be contacted by calling 806-372-7960.