Wesley Community Center and Los barrios de Amarillo to unveil new mural

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Wesley Community is celebrating 70 years and the Los Barrios de Amarillo is celebrating 50 years with an unveiling of a new mural by Blank Spaces on Wednesday, July 28 at 10:00 a.m., according to a press release from the Wesley Community Center.

Located at the Amarillo Wesley Center on 1615 S. Roberts Street, the mural is funded by a grant from the City of Amarillo and will “detail the organizations various chapters of their story in El Barrio,” the release explained.

In addition, the release said that the mural will convey “the triumph over adversity, sacrifice, and ultimately hope of the families and students who have utilized both organizations.”

The event will have pan dulce (sweet bread), flavored drink and include a chance to meet and greet the students and Executive Director Shawn Kennedy and Project Manger Shanda O’Neill for Blank Spaces who created the mural, the release said. Attendees will have an opportunity to donate to the organizations.

For more information on the event contact Liz Rascón Alaniz at (806) 372-7960 or Liz@wesleycc.com.



