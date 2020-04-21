We’re All In This Together: Local boutique giving back to the community with shirts

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In times like this it’s important for a community to pull together and support each other and CB Boutique owner, Nicole Ballin is putting a special message on shirts.

Like many other small business owners, COVID-19 blindsided Ballin.

“The first week everything was quiet,” Ballin said. “Nobody was working it was just me here and just kind of praying and seeing what we should do with our business and then that next week came and god showed us so many creative ways to be open and still be safe and help.”

Ballin found an opportunity on Easter Sunday.

“People didn’t want to go out and shop and get Easter basket items, I don’t know how many baskets we made that week but we paid our rent,” Ballin explained.

Now Ballin has found a way to give back community.

“The idea behind it is to create unity in the community and be able to provide everyone with a fun shirt that they could wear proudly,” Ballin explained. “They can help support small local business by using $10 from each t-shirt to buy a gift card to a locally owned business and then we’re going to split all those gift cards in half between BSA and Northwest Texas hospitals so we can share that with the front line heroes.”

Ballin is hoping to show others just how important community is.

“It’s very true that Amarillo is a very supporting community they love to support local, they have a lot of pride in their community,” Ballin added.

Click here to order a shirt, or you can call (806) 356-5068.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: