Wells Fargo awards $33,000 grant to High Plains Food Bank

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wells Fargo awarded the High Plains Food Bank with a $33,000 grant to help the food bank combat hunger here in the Texas Panhandle.

High Plains Food Bank Executive Director Zack Wilson said this grant was a surprise from Wells Fargo to the food bank.

Wilson said that money will help them with the 29 counties that they serve on the High Plains. Wilson said with $1 they can provide 5 meals.

Wilson said November was a record-breaking month for the food bank as 1.1 million pounds of food was sent out by the food bank. It’s the most the food bank has ever sent out in one month.

He said prior to COVID-19, the food bank was helping 8,700 households. That has now jumped to over 11,000 households at its highest point.

“It really means a lot to receive something like this because the need is great and we’ve seen that every single day here and it will literally help put food on the table tonight for many households in the Texas Panhandle,” said Wilson.

Wilson said donations this year have helped increase food distribution, something the food bank has not seen in a decade.

Wilson said he would like to see more than 1.1 million pounds of food leave the food bank and get into the hands of those that need it, but he says that is all dependent on how much they receive and how they can leverage it.

Wilson also said this grant not only helps for the rest of 2020 but also with the food bank’s needs in the new year.