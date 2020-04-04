Wells Fargo donating to local organizations in response to COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wells Fargo is donating to several local organizations to support the Amarillo community due to COVID-19.

The Wells Fargo Foundation is donating a total of $45,000 to United Way Amarillo, Buckner Children and Family Services, the High Plains Food Bank, and Martha’s Home to help support and bring relief to the community.

Wells Fargo said its donation will help deliver critical relief by providing these organizations with more support to address food, shelter, and basic needs.

Babby Newland, region bank president for North Texas/Upper Brazos said, “It’s important in times of community need that we all work together. We’re grateful for the leadership of these organizations for their ability to act quickly in caring for our local residents. We hope our support provides a measure of relief as we stand with the community during this challenging situation.”

The $42,000 is part of the $175 million in additional aid Wells Fargo announced in March to help with food, shelter, small business and housing stability, as well as provide help to public health organizations.

