Wellington Rescue Shelter addressing need of helping out area dogs

WELLINGTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Helping area dogs find a forever home, that’s the mission of a Wellington woman and her sister-in-law.

“We’ve been rescuing dogs for years. We finally just got brave and decided to do it,” said Andi Needham, Wellington Rescue Shelter Founder & President.

Andi and her sister-in-law Kacee Needham’s brave move was the recent creation of the Wellington Rescue Shelter.

It’s something they felt was long overdue for their area of the high plains.

“We don’t have any kind of resources for shelters or rescues. Everything has been kind of overwhelming for our community. So that’s why we tried to step in and help out but we realized how needed it really was once we got the word out,” said Andi.

At the moment, the foster-based shelter is building a facility that will help them take even better care of their dogs.

“It’s going to be so nice,” said Kacee Needham, Wellington Rescue Shelter Vice President.

“It will make everything so much easier. So much easier as far as cleaning and housing the dogs. They’ll have their own kennels,” said Andi.

Andi says emotionally though, running a rescue shelter is a bit of a rollercoaster.

“You care for them and ultimately you fall in love with them. Then you send them out, you adopt them out and it’s bittersweet because you want to see them go to a good home. You want to see them have a bright future but having to leave them, it’s kind of hard,” said Andi.

As bittersweet as it is, finding those forever homes is what it’s all about.

“For us to finally have this going and have some support out there. It’s been really really nice,” said Andi.

If you’d like to learn more about Wellington Rescue Shelter, click here: https://www.facebook.com/wellingtonrescueshelter