Welcome Pardner! Greeting service celebrates 40th anniversary

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The greeting service Welcome Pardner! is celebrating its 40th anniversary of business in a come-and-go reception today, agency officials said.

The ceremony will take place at Red River Steakhouse, 4332 SW 45th Ave, with the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce and the Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce holding ribbon cutting ceremonies at 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. respectively, the company said.

Welcome Pardner! started on March 15, 1981 when D.J. Stubben wrote a check to purchase the newcomer service. Since then, agency employees noted, the greeting service has grown to serving all 26 counties in the Texas Panhandle.

Welcome Pardner! sends out business to business, residential, medical, agricultural and industrial mailings to almost 6,000 audiences a month, the company said. Welcome Pardner! also utilizes digital marketing and networking events.

Agency officials said the public is invited and face coverings are required.

