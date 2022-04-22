AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — We are back with the Weekly Entertainment Bubble and we are recapping the top trending entertainment headlines of the week, which happens to include multiple celebrity appearances in court.

In this week’s episode…

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are in court as both parties have sued each other over allegations of domestic violence and defamation.

The Kardashians are in court as Blac Chyna is suing the family for $100 million dollars in a defamation lawsuit.

Ed Sheeran is donating the YouTube Stream money he makes on a new music video, “2Step” to the Ukraine foundation.

