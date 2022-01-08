Weeklong Randall County Stock Show is underway

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 74th Randall County Junior Livestock Show announced the event will now last a whole week. The show kicked off on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 8, and will run until Thursday, Jan. 13. Most activities will happen at the Happy State Bank Event Center at 1111 Loop 335, except for the cattle show on Jan. 10, which will be held at the WT Ag Complex.

A release stated that on each day of the show, kids will prepare or exhibit their animal projects raised for competition. There are 207 students participating in the show, which accounts for more than 500 animal entries.





The event is open to the public and admission is free. Here’s a list of days and activities, according to the release: