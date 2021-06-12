Weekend Weather Outlook

Good Saturday morning everyone and happy second weekend of June!

This Saturday morning, expect a cloudy start with lows in the upper 50’s and low to mid 60’s across the panhandles. Mostly sunny skies for your Saturday afternoon with highs reaching the upper 80’s and 90’s. However, we do have a chance of seeing some widespread thunderstorms later into the evening and overnight hours. Severe thunderstorms will be possible and the main threats from any severe weather for your Saturday will be large hail and damaging winds.

As we make our way into Sunday, expect highs in the 90’s and for the rain chances to continue. A few isolated showers will mostly affect the western parts of our viewing area later into the evening hours and overnight hours.