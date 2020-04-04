Weekend Plans: Tascosa Drive-In still open

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A lot of people might be itching to get out and enjoy a movie with their family. Luckily, here on the High Plains, they can do just that while staying inside their cars.

Tascosa Drive-in Movie Theater on Dumas Drive is still open for business despite the city’s current shelter in place order.

Owner and operator of the venue, Rhett Burns, told us the city gave him the green light earlier this week as long as he set some safety guidelines for attendees to follow.

“We give you a space between each car, that gives you about a 17 ft social buffer,” Burns explained. “Then only three people in line at the concession stands I have cones marking them, 10 ft apart and then only two people in the bathroom at the same time, I only sell food in closed containers, no refills and playgrounds are closed.”

Burns also said he prohibits people from roaming around the parking lot and stresses that everyone needs to stay in the cars unless going to the restroom or concession stands.

“If I ever feel like I putting anybody, or the public in jeopardy I’ll close down immediately as long as I feel and everybody feels safe I’ll stay open,” Burns added.

The Tascosa Drive-in is open every night except Thursday. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. with the first showing starting at dark.

This week’s double feature includes action/thriller “The Hunt” and “The Way Back” starring Ben Affleck.

Below is the venue’s list of guidelines currently in place.

