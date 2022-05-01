AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As severe weather rolls into the area Sunday night and as severe weather season continues, how prepared are you?

“By now, I hope you have your plan in place because we are in our traditional severe weather season and now coming up to the crux of our tornado season, it actually peaks during memorial day weekend,” said Chief Meteorologist John Harris.

John said folks on the High Plains need to be ready to go and have a plan in place if severe weather hits the area. He said if a tornado is to touchdown, your family needs to have a safe place to shelter.

“If you have a cellar or basement, of course, that’s the safest place to be. If you are out of time, then basically go to the center of that house or apartment into a bathroom and protect yourself with pillows, blankets, towels, put on heavy winter coats, bicycle helmets if you have it, and hunker down,” said Harris.

John added to make sure you have a safety kit with you when you take shelter that includes water and non-perishable foods.

“Have that as your safety kit, along with the flashlight, the batteries, the cellphone, we used to say transistor radio, which was a radio with batteries, and then have that safety kit ready to go,” said Harris.

He said the first line of defense inside your home should be your electric devices like TV, radio, or cellphones.

“The tornado sirens are meant to be heard outdoors and not indoors, so you don’t want to use that as your first line of defense. The sirens are meant to be heard if you are at Hodgetown watching a baseball game or walking out in the park to get back in,” said Harris.

John also reminds people to not go out and chase tornados or get a video of the tornado and severe weather.

“It’s not smart. You may get into a situation where you can’t get out of it where you were protected, along the same lines as if you left your house to get away from a tornado. What I would just worry about is protecting yourself. That is the main thing,” said Harris.

John also reminds people to have their cell phones fully charged and ready to go in case of a severe weather situation. He added you can also get the KAMR Local Four weather app and set it to your location for up-to-date weather info.