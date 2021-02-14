Weather impacts COVID-19 drive-through testing center and vaccination center

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Due to the historic and dangerous winter weather currently impacting the Texas Panhandle, the City of Amarillo has announced the temporary closure of the COVID-19 drive through testing center.

Also, the city will not allow any outside lines to form at the vaccination center prior to the doors opening.

“This week, we’re seeing historic and extremely dangerous negative temperatures in our area,”

said City Manager Jared Miller. “We certainly recognize the urgency of providing COVID-19

vaccines and testing to our community, but we also recognize our responsibility to help keep our

community safe during dangerous weather events.”

Recently, individuals have lined up as early as 6 AM for the clinic which opens at 9 AM. While

the dangerous temperatures are impacting the region, the City will not allow a line to form

outside the clinic prior to the doors opening, the City of Amarillo said in a statement.

“We have plenty of vaccines to begin the week, there is no reason for people to be standing outside in sub-zero weather,” said Public Health Director Casie Stoughton.

Anyone wishing to arrive before the clinic opens will be asked to stay in their vehicle until the

doors open at 8 AM. Anyone needing a COVID-19 test should contact their primary care physician, urgent care, or local emergency room.

Information on vaccination clinic hours and vaccine availability is updated in real-time at

www.amarilloalerts.com.

City leadership continues to have regular winter operations meetings to assess the conditions, and additional changes or updates.