Wearing pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — KAMR Local 4 and Fox 14 staff have been wearing pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

According to the American Cancer Society, when breast cancer is detected early and is in the localized stage, the five-year relative survival rate is 99%.

On-air talent wearing pink is intended to show support and help encourage women to get screened with yearly mammograms.

