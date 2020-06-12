WE 102.9 hosts United for Justice: A Day of Discussion

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today across the nation, Alpha Media hosted United for Justice: A Day for Discussion.

Amarillo’s WE 102.9 took part in that and had some local leaders come in to discuss the topic of racial tensions.

The program aired across 40 plus Alpha Media markets on 65 plus radio stations led by local and national figures who are in the fight for equality and justice, including Nick Cannon and Senators Kamala Harris and Cory Booker.

Locally, Mayor Ginger Nelson and Amarillo Police Chief Martin Birkenfeld joined WE 102.9 to discuss these nationwide topics and how they are impacting us here locally.

Program Manager Dr. Johnny Black of WE 102.9 talked about why it was important to be apart of this nationwide discussion.

“This is how we begin to heal and move forward with better race relations in our community by talking to each other and listening to each other,” said Dr. Black.

Other people to join WE 102.9 Friday were Patrick Miller, 2nd vice president of the Amarillo Branch NAACP, and Pastor Anthony Harris at St. John’s Baptist Church.

Alpha Media President and CEO Bob Proffitt said, “We have what many other companies do not have, a real medium for change. We should not, and cannot allow it to go unused.”

Mayor Ginger Nelson said that in Amarillo we could do better in hiring individuals of all races at the Amarillo Police Department, but is proud of the leadership of the Amarillo Police Department and the city.

