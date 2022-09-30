PLAINVIEW, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Wayland Baptist University (WBU) announced that the college has been named among 200 colleges for Indigenous students, according to “Winds of Change,” a publication of the American Indian Sciences and Engineering Society (AISES).

The college has made the AISES list for the third consecutive year which is set to be published in November. According to officials, the university’s ranking on the list has increased every year.

“The Special College Issue is a highly anticipated reference that students, teachers and counselors turn to year-round,” said AISES Senior Development Officer Candace McDonough. “It’s the only resource of its kind for the growing number of Native Americans, Alaska Natives and Native Hawaiians who are concentrating on a science, technology, engineering or math discipline in higher education.”

The research data about Wayland’s Indigenous students, officials notes, will be presented in a research-based roster with McDonough stating that the 2022-2023 edition will contain “statistical information and survey and research data tailored to indigenous students who are eager to find the right college based on their budget, anticipated major and other criteria.”

In addition, the print edition of the 29th Annual Special College Issue of “Winds of Change” is set to be mailed to more than 7,000 AISES members and subscribers. The digital edition will be available to more than 14,000 readers, said officials.