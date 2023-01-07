AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wayland Baptist University announced that they will honor James Tudman as the 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award winner for the Amarillo campus.

According to a WBU press release, Tudman is currently in operations at Pantex and serves as chair of the Amarillo Task Force for Greatness for the City of Amarillo.

Officials said he previously worked as an academic advisor and assistant dean at the Wayland campus, helping many students reach their educational goals. Tudman also served as lead pastor at Shiloh Church along with other related leadership roles such as president of the community-wide Vacation Bible School, vice president of the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance, and education department lead of the Southwest Province of Global United Fellowship.

“James was a great asset to our Wayland campus in Amarillo and impacted many people there and through his pastoral role. He’s a great example of someone committed to the growth and improvement of the community in which he lives, and all this makes him a great choice for the Distinguished Alumni Award. We are honored to recognize him,” said Jeffrey Vera, director of alumni relations.

WBU adds that he has been active in civic work for decades, previously serving as vice president of the North Heights Advisory Association and member of the St. Anthony’s Legacy & Development Corp board, the Community Alliance of Leaders and Law Enforcement, and the Potter County Training and Advisory board.

According to the release, Tudman competes with other campus winners from 2022 for the Alumnus of the Year Award to be presented at Homecoming in February 2023. Wayland has selected a winner for each of its campuses since 2018.