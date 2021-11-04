Wayland dedicates Terra Scholarship for international students

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wayland Baptist University dedicated the Johhny and Aubrey International Student Endowed Scholarship during a donor appreciation luncheon on Tuesday.

Wayland Baptist University said Johnny and Aubrey Terra chose to endow a scholarship for international students as a way to express their gratitude to God and to Wayland for their experiences. They also hope this scholarship will lead to more international students having their own Wayland story.

Johnny Terra went to Wayland from Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, to play basketball for the Pioneers. As an international student, he said he faced challenges completing his education while learning English. Wayland said he took advantage of the opportunity to learn, however, and picked up the language as well as a bachelor’s degree in accounting in 2011. The following year, Terra earned his master’s degree in business.

Aubrey Terra, from Canyon, was a member of the Flying Queens basketball program. She graduated from Wayland in 2014 with a degree in elementary education. Wayland said Aubrey Terra worked as a kindergarten teacher at Highland Elementary in Plainview and then at Trinity Lutheran Church in Amarillo.