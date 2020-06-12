Wayland Baptist University to move to eight-week sessions

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wayland Baptist University announced that they are moving to eight-week sessions beginning in the fall for students enrolled in WBUonline or at one of the university’s external campus locations.

The eight-week sessions will give students a faster path to a degree. The University said students will be able to take classes in five sessions per year instead of the four terms currently offered.

The University said the new eight-week session format will better coincide with the overall university calendar that follows a traditional 16-week semester.

According to the University, the semester will be broken into two eight-week sessions. There will be Fall I, Fall II, Spring I and Spring II, and there will also be a summer session.

Students will continue to have a week off for spring break and a few weeks off at Christmas, as well as celebrate other holidays throughout the year.

The University said the Plainview campus, Wayland’s only traditional, residential campus, will continue to follow the standard 16-week semester format, but Students at the campus can still take advantage of eight-week online sessions.

