PLAINVIEW, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wayland Baptist University announced that its first Student Film Festival will take place on Tuesday at Plainview’s newest entertainment venue LimeLite, located at 1403 B. West Fifth St in Plainview.

The film festival, according to organizers, will run from 6 p.m. on 8 p.m. on Tuesday and is a production of Wayland Baptist University’s School of Language and Literature. The festival was crafted by Dr. Erin Heath, professor of English, and Dr. Kimberlee Mendoza, dean of the School of Languages and Literature, to bring an evening of entertainment to the community.

“Wayland Student Film Festival is a first-of-its-kind event in Plainview,” said Dr. Mendoza. “Admission is free, but snacks will be on sale.”

“Both Dr. Heath and I felt that this was a great opportunity to have an experiential learning experience in our classes,” expressed Dr. Mendoza. “We are hoping this will be a great experience for both the students and the audience.”

For more information about the Wayland Student Film Festival contact Dr. Heath at erin.heath@wbu.edu or Dr. Mendoza at mendozak@wbu.edu.