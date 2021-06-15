Wayland Baptist University invites vendors to summer festival

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Jimmy Dean Museum on the Wayland Baptist University (WBU) Campus is set to host its first Jimmy Dean Music and Arts Festival on Sept. 4.

Meant to celebrate the late Jimmy Dean, raised in Plainview, WBU said the event will include museum tours, music, food trucks, and vendors selling goods.

The museum is currently seeking vendors and food trucks to participate. According to the museum, artisans are welcome to set up booths and sell their goods throughout the day.

Registration includes a 12×12 single booth for $50, or a double booth for $100.

Food trucks may reserve space (36’x18x) for $75.

To register for a booth, visit here or contact Melissa Gonzalez at gonzelzm@wbu.edu or by phone at 806-291-3663.

As described by the University:

Sponsored by Wayland Baptist University, Go Texan, the City of Plainview and Happy State Bank, the event will take place outside of the Jimmy Dean Museum on the Wayland campus. Beginning at 9 a.m. and running until 9 p.m., the day will include three street concerts featuring West Texas favorites the Hogg Maulies at 2 p.m. Latin Grammy nominated artist David Lee Rodriguez will perform at 4 p.m., and the Sounds of West Texas featuring a variety of artists will take the stage at 7 p.m. The groups will perform a wide variety of music including gospel, pop, Tejano and country-rock.

The festival is intended to become an annual event to celebrate the entertainer and businessman.

Jimmy Dean was noted by WBU as raised in Plainview, starting his sausage company in the 1960s. He was also a recording artist and entertainer with appearances in movies and on television, eventually hosting his own variety show. His likeness and voice are currently still used in the brand’s marketing.