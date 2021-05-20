Wayland Baptist University ease COVID protocols, align with CDC guidance

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wayland Baptist University (WBU) will immediately align with the Center for Disease Control’s updated COVID-19 guidance and relax safety protocols, according to an administration release from Wayland Baptist University.

The new guidelines will vary depending on the campus location and state and local regulations and, according to the release, individuals still need to use their judgement on the safety protocols.

The new guidelines are the following:

Fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.

Those who have not been fully vaccinated are strongly encouraged to do so, and should continue to wear a mask and physically distance until fully vaccinated.

Any individual who wishes to continue to wear a mask and physically distance, regardless of vaccination status, is encouraged to do so.

Wayland will continue its sanitation efforts at campus locations, providing a clean, safe environment.

University officials stated that they continue to encourage individuals to wash their hands, cover their mouth when sneezing, and stay home or go to the doctor if they are sick.