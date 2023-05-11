PLAINVIEW, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Wayland Baptist University announced that students completing the School of Business degree programs scored better than 98% of the nation’s business students and some were even in the 99th percentile.
According to a WBU press release, the “Peregrine Major Field Exam” is geared to test students in core business disciplines such as accounting, business ethics, economics and finance, management, and marketing, among others.
“Based on a selected aggregate from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools many of our students scored in the 90 and above percentile range with several scoring in the 98 and 99 range for the 2022-2023 academic year,” Warren said.
Bachelor of Business Administration students scoring in the 98th percentile range include:
- Rene Nunez Feliz, Plainview campus.
Bachelor of Applied Science students scoring in the 98th percentile range include:
- Steven Flowers, Plainview campus
- Glenda Perez, Amarillo campus
- Jesse Rutledge, Amarillo campus
- Chandra Davis, online
- Catherine Cooper, San Antonio campus
- Samantha Lopez, San Antonio campus.
Bachelor of Business Administration students scoring in the 99th percentile range include:
- Gabriel Aplicano, Plainview campus
- Kayla Cobbley, Plainview campus
- Diego Cortez, Plainview campus
- Cauane Krainski, Plainview campus
- Javorian Miller, Plainview campus
- Jaxon Recer, Plainview campus
- Brody Williams from the Plainview campus
- Lidia Medina, online
- Eric Vasquez, Lubbock campus.
Bachelor of Applied Science students scoring in the 99th percentile range include:
- Samba Gnokane, Plainview campus
- Jaime Martin, Plainview campus
- Marissa Torres, online
- Mahogany Woods, online
- Brittany Larson, Anchorage, AK, campus
- Shirley Crichton, Hawaii campus
- Samantha Dominguez, Lubbock campus
- Victor Ruiz, San Antonio campus
- Violeta Venne, San Antonio campus
- Amanda Poore, Wichita Falls campus
- Ashley Sluder, Wichita Falls campus.
Master of Management and Master of Organizational Leadership students scoring in the 99th percentile range include:
- Svetlana Gapeshina, Anchorage, AK, campus
- Adrian Camacho, Fairbanks, AK, campus
- Amanda De Leon, online
- Jasmine Johnson, San Antonio campus
- Anthony Bergandino, Wichita Falls campus.
Master of Business Administration students scoring in the 99th percentile range include:
- Chelsea Hunter, Plainview campus
- Dharmil Khandhar, Plainview campus
- Brandy McCrory, Plainview campus
- Gilbert Macias, online
- Sinaiaiga Poyer, Anchorage, AK, campus
- Lavina Smith, Hawaii campus
- Jessica Cruz, Monica Gallegos
- Sharonica White, San Antonio campus.
For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.