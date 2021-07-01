Wayland Baptist University announces new academic school

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Wayland Baptist University (WBU) has introduced its School of Creative Arts in what it says is a move intended to foster creativity and education in the arts. The new school will house the Department of Art & Design, Department of Media and Communication, and the Department of Music.

“Bringing these areas together under a single academic division will allow for a greater, more comprehensive focus on the arts and art education.” said the University.

WBU said that the school will “promote a mentor-apprenticeship culture, focusing on artistic excellence, entrepreneurial vision and Christ-centered servant leadership.” Curriculum is expected to be immersion focused.

Dr. Ann Stutes, Dean of the School of Creative Arts, said the move is a bold step to reimagine education in the arts, incorporating technology and entrepreneurial training with traditional education.

“Faculty are excited to bring revitalized and relevant arts experiences to Wayland and the surrounding region,” Stutes said. “Through immersion in the artistic process – from design, to creation and finally exhibition – we believe our students are equipped to embrace evolving 21st century professions while providing platforms for creative expression that inevitably enrich the human condition.”

WBU said that it has already put plans in place for a new certification program in piano pedagogy, and added arts entrepreneurship to the list of available minors. The University said it continues to review and update curriculum for existing degrees.

Long-term plans described by WBU include creating new learning spaces such as a piano studio and sculpture patio. Existing space in the music wing of the Harral Arts Center “will be used to create a worship arts space, and the Black Box studio theatre will be transformed into a state-of-the-art center for media arts.” These projects are still in planning stages.

In the meantime, the University said that students can continue to use existing facilities to continue their pursuits.