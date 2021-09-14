Wayland Baptist to host ‘Scholars Day,’ Sept. 20

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wayland Baptist University (WBU) is set to host “Scholars Day” on Monday, Sept. 14, which invites students with strong academics in high school to learn more about WBU programs, according to a press release by WBU.

The release explained that students can qualify for one of Wayland’s scholarships by scoring at least a 20 on the ACT or 1020 on the SAT and students who have a 3.5 grade point average or higher are invited to attend the event.

Wayland offers scholarships that range from $1,500 a semester to scholarships that cover the full cost of tuition and according to the university, students must meet the qualifying criteria and maintain a certain GPA to keep the scholarship throughout their time at Wayland.

“Scholars Day” will include information about academic scholarships and financial aid opportunities and guests will be introduced to academic program at WBU. The university added that current faculty and staff from WBU’s academic school will be at the event to answer any questions.

Wayland President Dr. Bobby Hall, will speak following a Q&A with current honor students, and guests who are interested in applying for the Honors Program will take part in a signing ceremony, and be eligible for a $300 bookstore voucher for the fall semester once they are accepted to the program, according to the press release.

In addition, guests will have the opportunity to meet with financial aid representatives, school deans and faculty members, and audition for music scholarships.

For more information about attending Scholars Day, contact the admissions office at 806-291-3500 or email admitme@wbu.edu.