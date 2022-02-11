PLAINVIEW, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Wayland Baptist University announced Friday that it will break ground on the newest addition at its Plainview campus later this month.

According to a news release, officials with the university will break ground on an addition to the Moody Science Building at 2 p.m. Feb. 18. The addition, funded through the Impact2020 campaign, is expected to consist of new laboratories and equipment. The campaign will also fund renovations to the building as well as the replacement of the building’s greenhouse.

The groundbreaking ceremony on Feb. 18 will also consist of naming the university’s School of Mathematics and Sciences for Kenneth Mattox, a 1960 graduate of the university who provided the lead gift for the new addition. According to the release, Mattox previously served as the chief of staff and the chief of surgery at Ben Taub Hospital in Houston, helping innovate a heart surgery procedure called “the Mattox maneuver.”

According to the release, Mattox serves as a distinguished service professor at the Micheal E. DeBakey Department of Surgery at the Baylor College of Medicine. He has also been a visiting professor or consultant at more than 800 medical schools, hospitals or health care systems.