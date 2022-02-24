AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wayland Baptist University (WBU) is seeing major success rates in its cybersecurity program as students continue to test high in the certification exam, according to an announcement from the university.

WBU is reporting a 96% passing rate on the TestOut certification exam, which tests students on their level of cybersecurity knowledge, while the pass rate nationally sits at 53%.

As enrollment in Wayland’s cybersecurity program begins to grow, TestOut, according to WBU, will provide Wayland students plaques to commemorate their success rate and will post badges on their LinkedIn for potential employers to view.

“I feel like, even with just one of these certifications, I could go out and get a job, let alone with my degree and hands-on experience,” said Jill Brashear, a student who just passed a pair of certification exams. “I’m here getting a cybersecurity degree. It’s all done in a simulation setting where you are doing hands-on things and getting repetition and going at your own pace.”

Kelly Warren, the dean of Wayland’s School of Business, explained that the success rate was achieved with the help of Joe Marnell, who designed the curriculum to meet the national certification standards.

“He has developed or redesigned most of these courses in the last two or three years,” Warren said. “Then he works with the students and is the key to their success.”

WBU added that the courses for the program are offered both in-person or online, as Marnell works with students “using technology to communicate with them weekly to ensure they stay on track.”

“Students will only be as successful, knowledgeable and motivated as the instructor is,” said Marnell who holds more than 30 certifications in various fields and a Ph.D. in cybersecurity. “I feel we are able to present a level of experience, success and background that students just can’t get anywhere else.”

As a faculty member at Wayland’s Lubbock campus, Marnell is seeing a growth in students who wish to advance or change their careers. WBU explained how, Jill Brashear felt the need to go back to school after working in the oilfield industry.

“When the oilfield crashed this last time, I decided that I would come back and finish my degree because I was so close,” Brashear said. “I did a little research and found Wayland and saw they had a computer program. I wanted to do something in IT. I looked at a few different universities, but Wayland was the best fit with my schedule.”

Juan Galvan, a former employee of a sheriff’s office, is working in IT at Tyler Technologies, while he continues to pursue his degree.

“I was doing part-time maintenance work for Tyler Technologies, and I saw that it was a field I wanted to go into,” Galvan said. “I was able to get a full-time job in IT. I started going to school to help me get certifications and a bachelor’s degree to help me further my career.”

“The environment here is just so helpful,” Brashear said. “I have a personal relationship with every professor I’ve had since I started here. Dr. Marnell has group chats for every class and students help each other. It’s just a great learning environment. I couldn’t be happier with it.”