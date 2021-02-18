Water main repairs close streets in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the City of Amarillo, a water main repair project today on Wolflin Avenue will require a road closure from Hayden Street to Ong Street.

Repairs, said the City, should be completed by 5 p.m. today. Customers affected by the water main repair project include the odd and even numbered homes of the 1100 to 1200 block of S.W. 20th Ave. Roads will be reopened when the repair project is complete.





Wolflin Avenue road closure from Hayden Street to Ong Street Feb 18 (KAMR/KCIT)

Also, a water main repair project near the intersection of Wolflin Avenue and Virginia Street is requiring the closure of west bound traffic on Wolflin Avenue. Repairs are scheduled to be complete by Friday morning. No customers, said the City, will be without water service while this water main project is completed.